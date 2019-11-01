Friday, 1 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Cruise passenger dies after falling from ship in Norway


Cruise passenger dies after falling from ship in Norway



The woman fell from the MS Finnmarken, a luxury ship with Norway's Hurtigruten line.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2WvJY3V
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)