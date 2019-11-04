Monday, 4 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Cruise passengers claim they were booted from ship for having loud sex


Cruise passengers claim they were booted from ship for having loud sex



TUI Cruses did not confirm the company's reason for removing the couple from the Mein Schiff 5, but said it "was done to protect both the guests’ safety and the safety of other travelers."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JMJota
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)