Friday, 1 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Dancing priest wows crowd during surprise routine at Florida high school
Dancing priest wows crowd during surprise routine at Florida high school
Father Ricardo Rivera stole the show during The Cardinal Gibbons High School cheerleaders and dance team’s Homecoming practice performance.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34lqrpj
