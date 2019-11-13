Wednesday, 13 November 2019

FOX NEWS: DC bars offering impeachment inquiry specials, opening early to screen hearings


DC bars offering impeachment inquiry specials, opening early to screen hearings



Some Washington D.C. bars are looking to cash in on the impeachment inquiry by opening early or offering specials during the proceedings.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33QDD64
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)