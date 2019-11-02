- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 2 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Delta responds to backlash over in-flight film censorship of 'homosexual content'
Delta responds to backlash over in-flight film censorship of 'homosexual content'
Delta Air Lines will show unedited versions of “Booksmart” and “Rocketman” on its in-flight film offerings to passengers, after critics called out the airline for censoring sexuality, including same-sex love, in previously deleted scenes.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/36tEPhp
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment