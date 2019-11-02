Saturday, 2 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Delta responds to backlash over in-flight film censorship of 'homosexual content'


Delta responds to backlash over in-flight film censorship of 'homosexual content'



Delta Air Lines will show unedited versions of “Booksmart” and “Rocketman” on its in-flight film offerings to passengers, after critics called out the airline for censoring sexuality, including same-sex love, in previously deleted scenes.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/36tEPhp
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)