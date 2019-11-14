Thursday, 14 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Dog miraculously survives spike impaling chest: 'A complete freak accident'


Dog miraculously survives spike impaling chest: 'A complete freak accident'



He was (almost) shot through the heart.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/351rJ9p
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)