- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 13 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Driver rescued from car balanced on narrow pipe over ditch
Driver rescued from car balanced on narrow pipe over ditch
He was walking the tightrope ... in his car.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2rGpFW6
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment