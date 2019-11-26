- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 26 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Dutch supermarket asks workers to share underwear photos to determine uniform sizes, drops idea amid backlash
Dutch supermarket asks workers to share underwear photos to determine uniform sizes, drops idea amid backlash
Albert Heijn, the largest chain of supermarkets in the Netherlands, dropped the idea Monday, and added that it would be deleting any photos it had already received.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2DgzZqg
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment