Tuesday, 26 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Fashion Nova sued over Jennifer Lopez' iconic Versace Grammys gown dupe: report


Fashion Nova sued over Jennifer Lopez' iconic Versace Grammys gown dupe: report



Imitation may be the highest form of flattery, but Versace has reportedly smacked Fashion Nova with a lawsuit over the copycat gown.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2QRbx6U
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)