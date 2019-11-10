- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 10 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Flight diverted after man grabs passenger 'by the crotch,' criminal charges filed
Flight diverted after man grabs passenger 'by the crotch,' criminal charges filed
An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Salt Lake City was diverted to Oklahoma after a man grabbed a passenger sitting next to him "by the crotch," according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Friday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2X5sUSr
