FOX NEWS: Flight diverted after man grabs passenger 'by the crotch,' criminal charges filed


An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Salt Lake City was diverted to Oklahoma after a man grabbed a passenger sitting next to him "by the crotch," according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Friday.

