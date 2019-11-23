Saturday, 23 November 2019

FOX NEWS: George Washington’s favorite cologne still sold by original fragrance company, uses the same formula


George Washington’s favorite cologne still sold by original fragrance company, uses the same formula



If it’s good enough for a founding father …

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ODLfSY
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)