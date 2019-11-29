Friday, 29 November 2019

FOX NEWS: H&M tests clothing rental service to address environmental concern


H&M tests clothing rental service to address environmental concern



H&M is testing out a clothing rental service as the fashion industry faces environmental concerns over its contribution to waste and pollution.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35NiN7U
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)