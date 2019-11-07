Thursday, 7 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Idaho syrup spill on road draws jokes online: 'On my way with pancakes'


Idaho syrup spill on road draws jokes online: 'On my way with pancakes'



A food-grade syrup spill caused by a truck rollover on an Idaho highway is drawing hilarious responses online.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JTqpNK
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)