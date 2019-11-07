Thursday, 7 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Jimmy Dean's holiday 'gift exchange' rewards participants with sausage-scented wrapping paper


Jimmy Dean's holiday 'gift exchange' rewards participants with sausage-scented wrapping paper



This year, give the gift of sausage-scented gifts.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JXAHfQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)