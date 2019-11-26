Tuesday, 26 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Joe Biden goes off script, media silent


Joe Biden goes off script, media silent



Bias Bash: Ellen Ratner on why the media has asked virtually no questions about the appropriateness of Joe Biden's comments towards Donald Trump

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ReKosd
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)