Saturday, 23 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Judge dismisses Subway's $158M lawsuit against CBC over report exposing its chicken


Judge dismisses Subway's $158M lawsuit against CBC over report exposing its chicken



A judge has dismissed a $210-million defamation lawsuit filed by Subway against CBC, which reported it may have been selling poultry products that were only 50 percent chicken DNA.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2DbxTbc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)