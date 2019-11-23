- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 23 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Judge dismisses Subway's $158M lawsuit against CBC over report exposing its chicken
Judge dismisses Subway's $158M lawsuit against CBC over report exposing its chicken
A judge has dismissed a $210-million defamation lawsuit filed by Subway against CBC, which reported it may have been selling poultry products that were only 50 percent chicken DNA.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2DbxTbc
