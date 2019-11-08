Friday, 8 November 2019

FOX NEWS: KFC proposal goes viral as social media offers to pay for couple's wedding


KFC proposal goes viral as social media offers to pay for couple's wedding



A man’s decision to propose to his girlfriend inside of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in South Africa has gone viral.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2WXegfU
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)