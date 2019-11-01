Friday, 1 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Man woos Tinder match with homemade tortellini in viral Twitter thread


Man woos Tinder match with homemade tortellini in viral Twitter thread



It’s just like the old saying goes – the way to a Tinder date’s heart may be through their stomach.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/36qf6X3
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)