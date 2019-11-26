- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 26 November 2019
FOX NEWS: McDonald's customer arrested for allegedly slashing female employee amid argument over McDoubles
McDonald's customer arrested for allegedly slashing female employee amid argument over McDoubles
The man told police the employee was trying to "rob" him out of a two-for-$3 deal.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Onqax4
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment