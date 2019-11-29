Friday, 29 November 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald’s shares 'one-handed meal hack,' Instagram responds


McDonald’s shares 'one-handed meal hack,' Instagram responds



Have you been eating McDonald’s wrong this entire time? According to Instagram, no, you haven’t.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2stRykB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)