Sunday, 24 November 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's sued by workers claiming they're 'regularly threatened, assaulted, and injured by customers'


McDonald's sued by workers claiming they're 'regularly threatened, assaulted, and injured by customers'



McDonald’s workers claim that they face the threat of physical violence every day the company needs to do a better job of protecting them.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qI7RJR
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)