- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 4 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Mexico's Baja Sur to charge tourist tax starting Saturday
Mexico's Baja Sur to charge tourist tax starting Saturday
Foreign visitors to the Mexican state of Baja California Sur should be prepared to start paying an $18.50 tax on Saturday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qiuLaq
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment