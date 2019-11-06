- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 6 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Model Bella Lucia shares what she did with placenta after giving birth to her son: 'It can save his life'
Model Bella Lucia shares what she did with placenta after giving birth to her son: 'It can save his life'
Model Belle Lucia, who recently gave birth last month, revealed that she’s decided to store her placenta in a cord blood bank in case her son ever gets sick.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2CgWSJM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment