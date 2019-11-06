FOX NEWS: Model Iskra Lawrence pregnant with first child, donating $10G to help fan struggling to conceive

Wednesday, 6 November 2019

Model Iskra Lawrence pregnant with first child, donating $10G to help fan struggling to conceive



Model Iskra Lawrence announced Tuesday that she's expecting her first child, and will be donating $10,000 to help a fan on their "pregnancy journey."

