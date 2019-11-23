Saturday, 23 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Mom outraged after son trapped in school bus luggage compartment for 45 minutes


Mom outraged after son trapped in school bus luggage compartment for 45 minutes



A primary school in Australia has apologized after a boy was left locked in the luggage compartment of a school bus.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34a4RVf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)