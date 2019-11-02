- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 2 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Mom posts lonely autistic son asking 'Would someone like me?,' draws viral support
A Florida mother’s viral tweet about her lonely autistic son asking if people would “like” him has inspired a flood of messages of support from strangers online.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2WDJatz
