Friday, 8 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Mommy blogger admits to creating fake account to trash fellow influencers, husband
A popular mommy blogger from the U.K. has apologized for creating a fake account on a parenting site, where she trashed fellow influencers and even her own husband.
