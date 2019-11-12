Tuesday, 12 November 2019

FOX NEWS: New York man claims to have found joint in Popeyes Chicken Sandwich


New York man claims to have found joint in Popeyes Chicken Sandwich



He's now crying "fowl."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2K9HOSz
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)