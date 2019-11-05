Tuesday, 5 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Owners of Jason Aldean's Nashville bar respond to accusations of racial profiling


Owners of Jason Aldean's Nashville bar respond to accusations of racial profiling



The restaurant group that owns Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Nashville is vowing to investigate following accusations that security racially profiled its clientele.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33m90oD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)