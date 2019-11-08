Friday, 8 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Popeyes employee, customer throw trays each other in fight caught on video


Popeyes employee, customer throw trays each other in fight caught on video



Trays went flying at a Popeyes restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday during a fight between a customer and an employee.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33sAlWb
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)