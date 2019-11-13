Wednesday, 13 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Popeyes fight breaks out between couples at California drive-thru


Popeyes fight breaks out between couples at California drive-thru



A California woman waiting in line at a Popeyes drive-thru captured a fight between two couples on Saturday night.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2CG0tRA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)