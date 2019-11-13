Wednesday, 13 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Priest accused of sexually abusing cruise ship's massage technician


Priest accused of sexually abusing cruise ship's massage technician



A man accused of sexually harassing a cruise ship worker was revealed to be a priest.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NKY66w
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)