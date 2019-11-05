- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 5 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Pringles to launch 'Friendsgiving Feast' with 'Turducken Stack' chips for the holidays
Pringles to launch 'Friendsgiving Feast' with 'Turducken Stack' chips for the holidays
Turducken fans and foes will soon have something to cluck ... and gobble ... and quack about.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Q0IAoP
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment