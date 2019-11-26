- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 26 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Remembering a friend, ex-'On the Record' producer Matt Null
Greta's 'Off the Record': Matt Null was a producer for 'On the Record' before he moved on to CNN. He died suddenly while vacationing overseas at age 34. We at 'On the Record' send condolences to Matt's family, friends and colleagues
