Tuesday, 26 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Remembering a friend, ex-'On the Record' producer Matt Null


Remembering a friend, ex-'On the Record' producer Matt Null



Greta's 'Off the Record': Matt Null was a producer for 'On the Record' before he moved on to CNN. He died suddenly while vacationing overseas at age 34. We at 'On the Record' send condolences to Matt's family, friends and colleagues

