- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 25 November 2019
FOX NEWS: South Korean chef sues Michelin Guide for including restaurant in 2020 edition, calls it an 'insult'
South Korean chef sues Michelin Guide for including restaurant in 2020 edition, calls it an 'insult'
Inclusion in the Michelin Guide is often touted by restaurateurs, but Eo Yun-gwon calls the guide "subjective" and claims he has repeatedly asked to be left off the list.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KT2z59
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment