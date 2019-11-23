Saturday, 23 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Southwest Airlines employee dancing while de-icing plane caught on video


Southwest Airlines employee dancing while de-icing plane caught on video



A Southwest Airlines employee was caught on video busting a move while de-icing a plane and he completely steals the show.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XEQxBG
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)