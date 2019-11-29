- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 29 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Starbucks barista writes 'Pig' on police officer's cup
Starbucks apologized on Thanksgiving after one of its baristas wrote "Pig" on the label for a police officer's order.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2R5T0np
