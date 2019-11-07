Thursday, 7 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Stolen and wrecked custom Dodge Challenger is a smash hit at Las Vegas auto show


Stolen and wrecked custom Dodge Challenger is a smash hit at Las Vegas auto show



Busted Dodge getting all the attention.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NUGTGu
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)