Wednesday, 6 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Study suggests bizarre connection between lying and having sex


Study suggests bizarre connection between lying and having sex



As it turns out, people may not be able to help being dishonest if they think it'll lead to sex.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JWgibc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)