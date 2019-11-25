- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 25 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Thanksgiving travel tips: How to avoid the worst traffic this holiday season
Thanksgiving travel tips: How to avoid the worst traffic this holiday season
According to AAA, this holiday season will see more than 55 million people hit the road for Thanksgiving, making this the second-busiest Thanksgiving for road travel since AAA began their tracking in 2000. AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano shares some insight into the holiday traffic forecast, as well as some helpful tips to avoid the worst traffic on the road and at the airport.
