Friday, 15 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Toddler is obsessed with 'creepy' mannequin doll head, mom says


Toddler is obsessed with 'creepy' mannequin doll head, mom says



"He absolutely loves it. Then it started getting weirder."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/37iDQ42
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)