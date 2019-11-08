Friday, 8 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Trace Gallagher shares his funniest Thanksgiving food fail: 'A huge disaster'


Trace Gallagher shares his funniest Thanksgiving food fail: 'A huge disaster'



One of Gallagher’s most amusing memories stems from his family's tradition of cooking two turkeys.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2pTafNB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)