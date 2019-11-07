- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 7 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Travel influencer says hacker stole his Instagram account and demanded ransom
Travel influencer says hacker stole his Instagram account and demanded ransom
A travel influencer says his Instagram page was recently hacked and held for ransom and wants his story to be a cautionary tale to others.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33qhFX6
