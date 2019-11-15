Friday, 15 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Traveler at Hawaii airport Tasered, arrested after throwing fit about lost luggage


Traveler at Hawaii airport Tasered, arrested after throwing fit about lost luggage



It’s never fun when an airline loses your luggage. But it’s much less fun being Tased.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33LXwLn
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)