- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 15 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Traveler at Hawaii airport Tasered, arrested after throwing fit about lost luggage
Traveler at Hawaii airport Tasered, arrested after throwing fit about lost luggage
It’s never fun when an airline loses your luggage. But it’s much less fun being Tased.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33LXwLn
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment