Tuesday, 12 November 2019

FOX NEWS: UK bakery chain suggests switching from jelly doughnuts to ring doughnuts as part of healthy-eating push


UK bakery chain suggests switching from jelly doughnuts to ring doughnuts as part of healthy-eating push



Talk about empty calories.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2rFNiOF
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)