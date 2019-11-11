Monday, 11 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Uncovered love letter recordings from World War II vets


Uncovered love letter recordings from World War II vets



A 22-year-old World War II Army soldier recorded himself reading a love letter to his wife while training at a U.S. Army base camp. Now, more than 70 years later, his family has the chance to listen to that romantic message.

