Thursday, 14 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Venice flooding shocks couple hoping for romantic getaway; tourists say water 'had risen within 15 or 20 minutes'
A British couple hoping for a romantic (and dry) stay in Venice are instead battling the worst flooding the historic Italian city has seen in more than 50 years.
