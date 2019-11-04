Monday, 4 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Wayfair creeps out customer by calling her as she browsed site: 'This was nothing less than horrifying'


Wayfair creeps out customer by calling her as she browsed site: 'This was nothing less than horrifying'



Wayfair knows a little too much about what you need.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2CagLls
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)