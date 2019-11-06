Wednesday, 6 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman tells friend her teen son smells 'like rotting meat,' sparks online debate


Woman tells friend her teen son smells 'like rotting meat,' sparks online debate



An anonymous woman who claimed she told her friend that her teen son’s body odor is incredibly foul said the moment of honesty placed a wedge between them.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34A4djF
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)