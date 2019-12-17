Tuesday, 17 December 2019

FOX NEWS: 2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 is an upscale off-roader


2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 is an upscale off-roader



Would you get it dirty?

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YYdFeW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)